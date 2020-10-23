L’ex centrocampista della Juventus, Emre Can, è risultato positivo al Covid
Anche Emre Can è risultato positivo al Coronavirus. Il Borussia Dortmund ha comunicato attraverso i propri canali ufficiali che l’ex centrocampista della Juventus è asintomatico e si trova già in isolamento domiciliare. Tutti negativi, invece, tutti gli altri componenti del gruppo squadra. Il tedesco salterà il derby contro lo Schalke 04 e con ogni probabilità anche il prossimo impegno in Champions League.
