Borussia Dortmund, UFFICIALE: l'ex Juve Emre Can positivo al Coronavirus!

scritto da
Enrico Pecci
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 20:34
Emre Can Covid
Emre Can (Getty Images)

L’ex centrocampista della Juventus, Emre Can, è risultato positivo al Covid

Anche Emre Can è risultato positivo al Coronavirus. Il Borussia Dortmund ha comunicato attraverso i propri canali ufficiali che l’ex centrocampista della Juventus è asintomatico e si trova già in isolamento domiciliare. Tutti negativi, invece, tutti gli altri componenti del gruppo squadra. Il tedesco salterà il derby contro lo Schalke 04 e con ogni probabilità anche il prossimo impegno in Champions League.

