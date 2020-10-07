Mario Gotze, accostato anche all’Inter e soprattutto al Milan, è ufficialmente un nuovo giocatore del PSV. I dettagli

Mario Gotze riparte dall’Olanda. Accostato negli scorsi mesi anche a Inter e Milan, il fantasista tedesco si accasa da svincolato con il PSV Eindhoven. È ufficiale il suo arrivo nel club olandese. Il 28enne, che ha lasciato a parametro zero il Borussia Dortmund, ha firmato fino al 2022. Nuova avventura in Olanda, dunque, per Gotze. Per restare aggiornato con le ultime news legate al mercato e non solo CLICCA QUI!

