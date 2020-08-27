Juventus, post di CR7: c’è il ‘like’ di Dzeko

Edin Dzeko è il nome in cima alla lista della spesa della Juventus per rafforzare l’attacco. Arriva il like del bosniaco ad un post di CR7
Come ampiamente raccontato su Calciomercato.it, la Juventus è in pressing su Edin Dzeko. L’attaccante bosniaco è ritenuto il profilo perfetto per rafforzare l’attacco e affiancare Cristiano Ronaldo. Per dare l’assalto al centravanti i bianconeri devono ovviamente riuscire a liberarsi di un ingaggio pesante come quello di Gonzalo Higuain.
Dzeko è tentato dalla proposta della Juventus, ma la famiglia preme per restare a Roma. Nel frattempo l’attaccante si è roso protagonista con un like sui social ad un video postato su Instagram da Cristiano Ronaldo. Non è la prima volta che comunque il bosniaco manifesta il suo apprezzamento per i post del portoghese
As I’m getting ready for my third season as a bianconero, my spirit and ambition are as high as ever. Goals. Victories. Commitment. Dedication. Professionalism. With all my strenght and with the precious help from my teammates and all of the Juventus staff, we work once again to conquer Italy, Europe and the World! Breaking records. Overcoming obstacles. Winning titles and achieving personal goals. To do more and better once and again. To reach higher and to succeed in all challenges that may come our way. Making every year into an adventure better than the one before and winning everything for our fans and supporters. To be the bearers of this amazing and unique passion that is Juventus, and to live up to it’s history, elevating our name, our values and our standards as high as possible. We are Juventus! We are the Champions! We are back and stronger than ever! We are counting on you! All together! Fino Alla Fine! 💪🏽