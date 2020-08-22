Udinese, sfuma Longstaff: UFFICIALE il rinnovo con il Newcastle

Niente Longstaff per l’Udinese, il giovane centrocampista inglese ha ufficialmente rinnovato il suo contratto con il Newcastle

Niente da fare. Matty Longstaff resta in Premier League. Il centrocampista, accostato in passato soprattutto all’Udinese, che pensava a lui come possibile colpo a zero, ha rinnovato il proprio contratto con il Newcastle. L’ufficialità è stata data direttamente dal club inglese: Longstaff ha prolungato con i ‘Magpies’ per due stagioni. Per lui, dunque, niente Serie A.

