Juventus, Ronaldo: “Vacanza per pensare al futuro”. E ignora Sarri

Cristiano Ronaldo pubblica un lungo post su Instagram in cui commenta la stagione della Juventus e parla del futuro, senza un accenno a Sarri
L’orgoglio per lo scudetto, le vacanze per pensare al futuro e… niente Sarri. Cristiano Ronaldo commenta la stagione della Juventus con un lungo post su Instagram. Un messaggio in cui non fa alcun riferimento all’allenatore appena esonerato e lascia qualche dubbio sul futuro.
“La stagione 2019/20 per noi è finita, molto più tardi del solito ma prima di quanto ci aspettassimo. Ora è tempo di riflettere, di analizzare gli alti e bassi: l pensiero critico è l’unico modo per migliorare – scrive CR7 -. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore del mondo, lavorare come il migliore del mondo, così da potersi definire uno dei migliori e più grandi club del mondo”.
LEGGI ANCHE >>> Juventus, contatti con Inzaghi: Agnelli prova il doppio colpo | Ultime CM.IT
Ronaldo dice che vincere lo scudetto in un anno così difficile “è qualcosa di cui siamo molto orgogliosi” e poi a livello personale i 37 gol con la Juventus e gli 11 con il Portogallo sono qualcosa che permette di “affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a fare sempre meglio ogni anno”. Il portoghese non nasconde che “i fan chiedono di più da noi. Si aspettano di più da noi. E dobbiamo essere all’altezza delle più alte aspettative”. Così arriva il passaggio finale: “Possa questa breve pausa di vacanza permettere a tutti noi di prendere le migliori decisioni per il futuro e tornare più forti e impegnati che mai”.
Visualizza questo post su Instagram
The 2019/20 season is over for us, much later than usual but yet sooner than we expected. Now it’s time for reflection, time to analyse the ups and downs because critical thinking is the only way to improve. A huge club such as Juventus must always think like the best in the world, work like the best in the world, so that we can call ourselves one of the best and biggest clubs in the world. Winning the Serie A once again in such a difficult year is something that we are very proud of. Personally, scoring 37 goals for Juventus and 11 for the Portuguese National Team is something that makes me face the future with renewed ambition and desire to keep doing better and better each year. But the fans demand more from us. They expect more from us. And we have to deliver, we must live up to the highest expectations. May this short vacation break allow us all to make the best decisions for the future and come back stronger and more committed than ever. . See you soon! 💪🏼👊🏼