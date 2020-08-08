Juventus, Ronaldo: “Vacanza per pensare al futuro”. E ignora Sarri

Cristiano Ronaldo pubblica un lungo post su Instagram in cui commenta la stagione della Juventus e parla del futuro, senza un accenno a Sarri

L’orgoglio per lo scudetto, le vacanze per pensare al futuro e… niente Sarri. Cristiano Ronaldo commenta la stagione della Juventus con un lungo post su Instagram. Un messaggio in cui non fa alcun riferimento all’allenatore appena esonerato e lascia qualche dubbio sul futuro.

“La stagione 2019/20 per noi è finita, molto più tardi del solito ma prima di quanto ci aspettassimo. Ora è tempo di riflettere, di analizzare gli alti e bassi: l pensiero critico è l’unico modo per migliorare – scrive CR7 -. Un grande club come la Juventus deve sempre pensare come il migliore del mondo, lavorare come il migliore del mondo, così da potersi definire uno dei migliori e più grandi club del mondo”.

LEGGI ANCHE >>> Juventus, contatti con Inzaghi: Agnelli prova il doppio colpo | Ultime CM.IT

Ronaldo dice che vincere lo scudetto in un anno così difficile “è qualcosa di cui siamo molto orgogliosi” e poi a livello personale i 37 gol con la Juventus e gli 11 con il Portogallo sono qualcosa che permette di “affrontare il futuro con rinnovata ambizione e voglia di continuare a fare sempre meglio ogni anno”. Il portoghese non nasconde che “i fan chiedono di più da noi. Si aspettano di più da noi. E dobbiamo essere all’altezza delle più alte aspettative”. Così arriva il passaggio finale: “Possa questa breve pausa di vacanza permettere a tutti noi di prendere le migliori decisioni per il futuro e tornare più forti e impegnati che mai”.