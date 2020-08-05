Non solo l’Inter: stasera anche altre tre squadre hanno conquistato l’accesso ai quarti di finale di Europa League

Si è giocata oggi la prima ondata di ottavi di finale di Europa League. Oltre all’Inter, che ha sconfitto 2-0 il Getafe in gara unica, sono andati in scena anche altri tre match di ritorno. Lo Shakthar Donetsk ha rispettato le attese, battendo il Wolfsburg 3-0 e bissando il 2-1 dell’andata. Stesso risultato anche per il Copenaghen contro l’Istanbul Basaksehir, che invece aveva vinto 1-0 l’andata e quindi si è fatto rimontare. Nessun problema per il Manchester United, che supera in casa 2-1 il LASK dopo il 5-0 dell’andata. Shakthar, Copenaghen approdano ai quarti di finale insieme a Red Devils e Inter.

Copenaghen-Basaksehir 3-0 (andata 0-1): 4′ Wind, 53′ Wind, 62′ Falk

Shakhtar Donetsk-Wolfsburg 3-0 (andata 2-1): 89′ Moraes, 90’+1 Solomon, 90’+3 Moraes

Manchester United-LASK Linz 2-1 (andata 5-0): 55′ Wiesinger (L), 57′ Lingard (M), 88′ Martial (M)