Via a metà settembre: ecco le nuove date della Premier League 2020/2021

La Premier League ha ufficializzato le date di inizio e fine stagione per il campionato 2020/21. Si riparte il 12 settembre 2020, mentre l’ultima giornata sarà disputata il 23 maggio 2021. Contestualmente, si legge nella nota, la Premier è al lavoro per completare il calendario con FA Cup e Coppa di Lega. Si attendono dunque ulteriori aggiornamenti. Per restare aggiornato con le ultime news legate al mercato e non solo CLICCA QUI!

Premier League Shareholders today agreed to start the 2020/21 #PL season on 12 September

The final match round of the campaign will take place on 23 May

The Premier League will continue to consult with @FA and @EFL regarding the scheduling of all domestic competitions pic.twitter.com/AE21rTqiwK

— Premier League (@premierleague) July 24, 2020