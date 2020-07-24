Premier League, UFFICIALI le nuove date della stagione 2020/21

scritto da
Enrico Pecci
-
ULTIMO AGGIORNAMENTO 16:28
Premier League
Premier League © Getty Images

Via a metà settembre: ecco le nuove date della Premier League 2020/2021

La Premier League ha ufficializzato le date di inizio e fine stagione per il campionato 2020/21. Si riparte il 12 settembre 2020, mentre l’ultima giornata sarà disputata il 23 maggio 2021. Contestualmente, si legge nella nota, la Premier è al lavoro per completare il calendario con FA Cup e Coppa di Lega. Si attendono dunque ulteriori aggiornamenti. Per restare aggiornato con le ultime news legate al mercato e non solo CLICCA QUI!

POTREBBERO INTERESSARTI ANCHE: 

Calciomercato, ESCLUSIVO Martinez Quarta: “Chiunque vorrebbe giocare con Inter o Milan. Ringrazio Zanetti”

Calciomercato Napoli, svolta Koulibaly-City | Ora può rinnovare

Articoli correlatiAltri da questo autore