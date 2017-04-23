Manchester United, Ibrahimovic: "Decido io quando smettere!"

Il fuoriclasse è alle prese con l'infortunio ai legamenti del ginocchio
MANCHESTER UNITED IBRAHIMOVIC / Zlatan Ibrahimovic non si arrende. Il campione del Manchester United, alle prese con un grave infortunio al ginocchio, ha lasciato un messaggio ai suoi follower in cui ribadisce di non voler appendere gli scarpini al chiodo. L'attaccante ha parlato tramite Instagram: "Innanzitutto, grazie per tutto il sostegno e l'amore. Non è una notizia che sono rimasto infortunato e sarò fuori dal calcio per un po'. Supererò questo momento e tornerò ancora più forte. Spesso ho giocato con una gamba sola, non è un problema. Una cosa è sicura: decido io quando ritirarmi. Arrendersi non è una opzione, ci vediamo presto".
M.D.A.
