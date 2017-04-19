  • Atalanta
﻿

Calciomercato > Scatti da..."paura" > FOTO - Danimarca, topi morti lancia in campo dai tifosi del Brondby

FOTO - Danimarca, topi morti lancia in campo dai tifosi del Brondby

Augustinsson del Copenaghen 'costretto' ad allontanare un ratto


Tifosi Brondby © Getty Images

19/04/2017 17:12

TOPI MORTI BRONDBY / Un derby nel calcio è sentito ad ogni latitudine, ma quanto successo in Danimarca ha del grottesco. Durante la sfida tra Brondby e Copenaghen, i tifosi di casa hanno lanciato due topi morti contro Augustinsson che si apprestava a calciare un corner...

M.R.




