FOTO - Danimarca, topi morti lancia in campo dai tifosi del Brondby

Augustinsson del Copenaghen 'costretto' ad allontanare un ratto
TOPI MORTI BRONDBY / Un derby nel calcio è sentito ad ogni latitudine, ma quanto successo in Danimarca ha del grottesco. Durante la sfida tra Brondby e Copenaghen, i tifosi di casa hanno lanciato due topi morti contro Augustinsson che si apprestava a calciare un corner...
M.R.
Bugün oynanan Brondby-Kopenhag maçında Ludwig Augustinsson korner kullanacağı sırada Brondby taraftarları sahaya fare attı pic.twitter.com/VTbuMLuCus— Scandinavia Football (@Nordic_Footy) 17 aprile 2017
