Premier League, Middlesbrough-Arsenal 1-2: Ozil salva Wenger

17/04/2017 22:42

PREMIER LEAGUE MIDDLESBROUGH ARSENAL / L'Arsenal cancella le polemiche e la figuraccia in casa del Crystal Palace. Nel monday night della 33a giornata di Premier League, i 'Gunners' si impongono in casa del non irresistibile Middlesbrough con un 1-2 firmato da Sanchez e Ozil, con in mezzo la rete del momentaneo 1-1 di Negredo, che rilancia le speranze del manager Arsene Wenger.

Middlesbrough-Arsenal 1-2: 42' Sanchez (A), 50' Negredo (M), 71' Ozil (A).



Classifica: Chelsea 75*, Tottenham 71*, Liverpool 66, Manchester City 64*, Manchester United 60**, Arsenal 57**, Everton 57, West Bromwich Albion 44, Southampton 40**, Watford 40*, Stoke City 39, Leicester 37*, West Ham 37, Burnley 36, Crystal Palace 35*, Bournemouth 35, Hull 30, Swansea 28, Middlesbrough 24*, Sunderland 21*.

*Una partita in meno

**Due partite in meno