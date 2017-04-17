  • Atalanta
  • Bologna
  • Cagliari
  • Chievo
  • Crotone
  • Empoli
  • Fiorentina
  • Genoa
  • Inter
  • Juventus
  • Lazio
  • Milan
  • Napoli
  • Palermo
  • Pescara
  • Roma
  • Sampdoria
  • Sassuolo
  • Torino
  • Udinese
  • Champions league
  • Coppa Italia
  • Europa league
  • Italia
  • Lega PRO
  • Serie A
  • Serie B
﻿

Calciomercato > Inghilterra > Premier League, Middlesbrough-Arsenal 1-2: Ozil salva Wenger

Premier League, Middlesbrough-Arsenal 1-2: Ozil salva Wenger

I 'Gunners' ripartono e restano in corsa per la Champions


Arsene Wenger ©Getty Images

17/04/2017 22:42

PREMIER LEAGUE MIDDLESBROUGH ARSENAL / L'Arsenal cancella le polemiche e la figuraccia in casa del Crystal Palace. Nel monday night della 33a giornata di Premier League, i 'Gunners' si impongono in casa del non irresistibile Middlesbrough con un 1-2 firmato da Sanchez e Ozil, con in mezzo la rete del momentaneo 1-1 di Negredo, che rilancia le speranze del manager Arsene Wenger. 

Middlesbrough-Arsenal 1-2: 42' Sanchez (A), 50' Negredo (M), 71' Ozil (A).

Classifica: Chelsea 75*, Tottenham 71*, Liverpool 66, Manchester City 64*, Manchester United 60**, Arsenal 57**, Everton 57, West Bromwich Albion 44, Southampton 40**, Watford 40*, Stoke City 39, Leicester 37*, West Ham 37, Burnley 36, Crystal Palace 35*, Bournemouth 35, Hull 30, Swansea 28, Middlesbrough 24*, Sunderland 21*.
*Una partita in meno
**Due partite in meno

 

 




Commenta con Facebook

.
.
﻿