Premier League, Mourinho sorride con Ibra. Leicester ko contro l'Everton

Importante risultato per i 'Red Devils' che vincono dopo due pareggi di fila in campionato
PREMIER LEAGUE RISULTATI CLASSIFICA / Il Manchester United torna a vincere contro il Sunderland ed anche per Mourinho arriva una parziale boccata d'ossigeno. Rotondo 3-0 aperto da Ibrahimovic. Successo anche per l'Everton nel pomeriggio: 4-2 contro il Leicester.
Sunderland-Manchester United 0-3
Everton-Leicester 4-2
CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 75, Tottenham 68, Liverpool 63, Manchester City 61, Manchester United 57, Arsenal 54, Everton 54, West Bromwich 44, Southampton 44, Watford 37, Leicester 36, Stoke City 36, Burnley 36, West Ham 36, Bournemouth 35, Crystal Palace 31, Hull City 30, Swansea 28, Middlesbrough 24, Sunderland 20.