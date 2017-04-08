Premier League, Liverpool e City non sbagliano, poker Tottenham

08/04/2017 17:50

PREMIER LEAGUE RISULTATI / Le 'inseguitrici' del Chelsea non mollano. Il Tottenham, infatti, ha strappazzato il Watford di Mazzarri rifilandogli un netto 4-0, mentre il Liverpool ha vinto in rimonta sullo Stoke City grazie al duo brasiliano Coutinho-Firmino. Vittoria anche per il Manchester City che regola l'Hull City 3-1 (ancora in rete Ranocchia per le 'Tigers'). Vincono anche West Ham e Southampton, mentre il Middlesbrough pareggia in casa col Burnley.

Tottenham Hotspur-Watford 4-0: 33’ Alli, 39’ Dier, 44’ e 55’ Son

Manchester City-Hull City 3-1: aut.El Mohamady (H), 48’ Agüero (M), 64’ Delph (M), 85’ Ranocchia

Middlesbrough-Burnley 0-0

Stoke City-Liverpool 1-2: 44’ Walter (S), 70’ Coutinho (L), 72’ Firmino (L)

West Bromwich Albion-Southampton 0-1: 25’ Clasie

West Ham-Swansea City 1-0: 44’ Kouyate

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 72, Tottenham 68, Liverpool 63, Manchester City 61, Manchester United 54, Arsenal 54, Everton 51, West Bromwich 44, Southampton 44, Watford 37, Leicester 36, Stoke City 36, Burnley 36, West Ham 36, Bournemouth 35, Crystal Palace 31, Hull City 30, Swansea 28, Middlesbrough 24, Sunderland 20.

D.G.