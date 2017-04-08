DIRETTA Premier League, Bournemouth-Chelsea: segui la cronaca LIVE

Calciomercato.it vi offre il match del 'Dean Court' in tempo reale
DIRETTA BOURNEMOUTH CHELSEA LIVE / Il Chelsea fa visita al Bournemouth nel match che chiude il sabato della 32esima giornata della Premier League inglese. La squadra di Conte vuole centrare un successo che la avvicinerebbe ulteriormente al titolo, mentre quella di Howe va a caccia degli ultimi punti necessari a festeggiare un'altra salvezza. Calciomercato.it vi offre il match del 'Dean Court' in tempo reale.
CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 72, Tottenham 68, Liverpool 63, Manchester City 61, Manchester United 54, Arsenal 54, Everton 51, West Bromwich 44, Southampton 44, Watford 37, Leicester 36, Stoke City 36, Burnley 36, West Ham 36, Bournemouth 35, Crystal Palace 31, Hull City 30, Swansea 28, Middlesbrough 24, Sunderland 20.
D.G.