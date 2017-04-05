DIRETTA Premier League, Chelsea-Manchester City: segui la cronaca LIVE

05/04/2017 20:00

DIRETTA PREMIER CHELSEA MANCHESTER CITY / Turno infrasettimanale per la Premier League con riflettori accesi a Londra dove si affrontano Chelsea e Manchester City. La squadra di Conte deve riscattare il ko contro il Crystal Palace e non vedere ridurre lo svantaggio dal Tottenham. Gli uomini di Guardiola, invece, dopo il 2-2 contro l'Arsenal cercano punti preziosi in chiave Champions.

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 69, Tottenham 62, Liverpool 59, Manchester City 58, Manchester United 54, Everton 53, Arsenal 51, West Bromwich 44, Watford 37, Leicester 36, Stoke City 36, Burnley 35, Southampton 34, Bournemouth 34, West Ham 33, Crystal Palace 31, Swansea 28, Hull City 27, Middlesbrough 23, Sunderland 20.

B.D.S.