Premier League, Southampton e Bournemouth non si fanno male

Finisce senza reti la sfida della 30a giornata del torneo inglese
PREMIER LEAGUE SOUTHAMPTON BOURNEMOUTH - Non si fanno male Southampton e Bournemouth nel match della 30a giornata di Premier League. Le due squadre restano appaiate a quota 34 in classifica.
Southampton-Bournemouth 0-0
CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 69, Tottenham 62, Liverpool 59, Manchester City 57, Manchester United 53, Arsenal 50, Everton 50, West Bromwich 44, Stoke City 36, Watford 34, Southampton 34, Bournemouth 34, Leicester 33, West Ham 33, Burnley 32, Crystal Palace 31, Swansea 27, Hull City 27, Middlesbrough 22, Sunderland 20.
G.M.