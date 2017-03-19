Premier League, Manchester City-Liverpool 1-1: Milner-Aguero e tutto immutato

Succede tutto nel secondo tempo: prima i 'Reds' su rigore, poi ecco i 'Citizens'
PREMIER MANCHESTER LIVERPOOL 1-1 / Manchester City e Liverpool si sono divise la posta palio nell'ultimo match del pomeriggio inglese. Squadre che si sono annullate a vicenda: prima in rete Milner poi il pari di Aguero, tutto nel secondo tempo. La lotta per il terzo posto rimane quindi ancora molto accesa.
Manchester City-Liverpool 1-1
CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 69, Tottenham 59, Manchester City 57, Liverpool 56, Manchester United 52, Arsenal 50, Everton 50, West Bromwich 43, Stoke City 36, Southampton 33, West Ham 33, Burnley 32, Watford 31, Leicester 30, Crystal Palace 28, Swansea 27, Hull City 24, Middlesbrough 22, Sunderland 20.