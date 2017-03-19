Middlesbrough-Manchester United 1-3: vittoria chiave per la corsa Champions

Ottimo successo che avvicina all'obiettivo stagionale
MIDDLESBROUGH MANCHESTER UNITED MOURINHO / Gara delicata per il Manchester United di Mourinho, chiamato alla vittoria per restare nella scia della corsa alla Champions League. Vittoria netta, con Fellaini che apre le danze al 30'. La ripresa è di marca United, con Lingard che segna il gol decisivo dello 0-2 momentaneo. Ci prova Gestede a riaprire la gara, poi chiusa nel recupero da Valencia.
MIDDLESBROUGH-UNITED 1-3: 30' Fellaini (U), 62' Lingard (U), 77' Gestede (M), 93' Valencia (U)
CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 69, Tottenham 56, Manchester City 56, Liverpool 55, Manchester United 52*, Arsenal 50, Everton 50, West Bromwich 43, Stoke City 36, Southampton 33, West Ham 33, Burnley 32, Watford 31, Leicester 30, Crystal Palace 28, Swansea 27, Hull City 24, Middlesbrough 22*, Sunderland 20
L.I.