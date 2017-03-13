  • Atalanta
Calciomercato > Francia > INSTAGRAM, Evra se la canta: "Finalmente si torna a correre"

INSTAGRAM, Evra se la canta: "Finalmente si torna a correre"

Il terzino ex Juventus, ora al Marsiglia, ha pubblicato un video sul social network


Evra (Instagram)

13/03/2017 12:50

INSTAGRAM EVRA / Patrice Evra è tornato: il terzino ex Juventus ora al Marsiglia ha pubblicato un video su Instagram in cui canta felice, con la frase "Finalmente si torna a correre!".

S.D.




