DIRETTA Premier League, West Ham-Chelsea: segui la cronaca LIVE

Maurizio Russo

06/03/2017 20:00

DIRETTA WEST HAM CHELSEA LIVE / Il monday night della 27esima giornata della Premier League inglese, ottavo turno del girone di ritorno, mette di fronte West Ham e Chelsea in uno dei tanti derby londinesi. La squadra di Bilic ha bisogno di un successo per tenere viva la speranza di qualificarsi per la prossima Europa League, mentre quella di Conte vuole i tre punti per tornare a +10 dal Tottenham. Calciomercato.it vi offre il match del 'London Stadium' in tempo reale.

FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI:

West Ham (4-2-3-1): Randolph; Kouyate, Reid, Fonte, Cresswell; Obiang, Noble; Feghouli, Lanzini, Snodgrass; Carroll

Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Kante, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea* punti 63, Tottenham 56, Manchester City* 55, Liverpool 52, Arsenal* 50, Manchester United* 49, Everton 44, West Bromwich 40, Stoke City 55, West Ham* 33, Southampton* 33, Burnley 31, Watford 31, Bournemouth 27, Leicester 27, Swansea 27, Crystal Palace 25, Middlesbrough 22, Hull City 21, Sunderland 19.

*Una partita in meno