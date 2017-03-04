  • Atalanta
  • Bologna
  • Cagliari
  • Chievo
  • Crotone
  • Empoli
  • Fiorentina
  • Genoa
  • Inter
  • Juventus
  • Lazio
  • Milan
  • Napoli
  • Palermo
  • Pescara
  • Roma
  • Sampdoria
  • Sassuolo
  • Torino
  • Udinese
  • Champions league
  • Coppa Italia
  • Europa league
  • Italia
  • Lega PRO
  • Serie A
  • Serie B
﻿

Calciomercato > Inghilterra > Premier League, 27a giornata: il Leicester s'è svegliato! Gabbiadini ne mette un altro

Premier League, 27a giornata: il Leicester s'è svegliato! Gabbiadini ne mette un altro

I 'Saints' vincono per 4-3: ancora in rete l'italiano. 'Foxes' ok contro l'Hull


Gabbiadini © Getty Images

04/03/2017 18:03

PREMIER LEAGUE 27 GIORNATA CLASSIFICA RISULTATI / Il Leicester si prende i 3 punti in casa contro l'Hull City e continua la sua lenta ripresa, ma in coda vincono anche lo Swansea ed il Crystal Palace. Bene anche il Southampton con Manolo Gabbiadini che segna ancora nel rocambolesco 4-3 contro il Watford di Mazzarri. Successo per lo Stoke contro il Middlesbrough.

Leicester-Hull 3-1

Stoke City-Middlesbrough 2-0

Swansea-Burnley 3-2

Watford-Southampton 3-4

West Bromwich-Crystal Palace 0-2

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 63; Tottenham 53; Manchester City 52; Arsenal 50; Liverpool 49; Manchester United 49; Everton 44; West Bromwich 40; Stoke 35, Southampton 33, West Ham 33; Burnley e Watford 31; Bournemouth 27; Leicester 27, Swansea 27; Crystal Palace 25, Middlesbrough 22; Hull 21; Sunderland 19.

 




Commenta con Facebook

.
.
﻿