Premier League, 27a giornata: il Leicester s'è svegliato! Gabbiadini ne mette un altro

I 'Saints' vincono per 4-3: ancora in rete l'italiano. 'Foxes' ok contro l'Hull
PREMIER LEAGUE 27 GIORNATA CLASSIFICA RISULTATI / Il Leicester si prende i 3 punti in casa contro l'Hull City e continua la sua lenta ripresa, ma in coda vincono anche lo Swansea ed il Crystal Palace. Bene anche il Southampton con Manolo Gabbiadini che segna ancora nel rocambolesco 4-3 contro il Watford di Mazzarri. Successo per lo Stoke contro il Middlesbrough.
Leicester-Hull 3-1
Stoke City-Middlesbrough 2-0
Swansea-Burnley 3-2
Watford-Southampton 3-4
West Bromwich-Crystal Palace 0-2
CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 63; Tottenham 53; Manchester City 52; Arsenal 50; Liverpool 49; Manchester United 49; Everton 44; West Bromwich 40; Stoke 35, Southampton 33, West Ham 33; Burnley e Watford 31; Bournemouth 27; Leicester 27, Swansea 27; Crystal Palace 25, Middlesbrough 22; Hull 21; Sunderland 19.