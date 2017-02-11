Premier League, 25a giornata: che impatto di Gabbiadini, doppietta! Ok lo United

11/02/2017 17:52

PREMIER LEAGUE 25A GIORNATA RISULTATI GABBIADINI / Pazzesco Manolo Gabbiadini: letteralmente scatentato dal suo approdo in Inghilterra. Dopo l'esordio con gol il centravanti ex Napoli ha siglato una doppietta oggi in Sunderland-Southampton, per il 4-0 dei 'Saints'. Successo anche per il Manchester United e lo Stoke City, mentre rimangono bloccare sul pari Middlesbrough-Everton e West Ham-West Brom.

Manchester United-Watford 2-0

Middlesbrough-Everton 0-0

Stoke-Crystal Palace 1-0

Sunderland-Southampton 0-4

West Ham-West Bromwich 2-2

Classifica: Chelsea 59, Tottenham 50, Arsenal 50, Manchester City 49, Manchester United 48, Liverpool 46, Everton 40, West Bromwich Albion 37, Stoke 32, West Ham 32, Watford 30, Southampton 30, Stoke City 29, Burnley 29, Bournemouth 26, Middlesbrough 21, Leicester 21, Swansea 21, Hull 20, Crystal Palace 19, Sunderland 19.