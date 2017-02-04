DIRETTA Premier League, Chelsea-Arsenal: segui la cronaca LIVE

Maurizio Russo

04/02/2017 12:30

DIRETTA CHELSEA ARSENAL LIVE / La 24esima giornata di Premier League si apre con il big match: il derby londinese tra Chelsea ed Arsenal. La squadra di Conte vuole allungare ancora in vetta, mentre quella di Wenger, in ritardo di nove lunghezze rispetto ai 'Blues', è all'ultima chiamata per restare in corsa per il titolo. Calciomercato.it vi offre il match di 'Stamford Bridge' in tempo reale.

FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI:

Chelsea (3-4-3): Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill; Moses, Kante, Matic, Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Hazard

Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Chamberlain, Coquelin; Ozil, Iwobi, Walcot; Sanchez

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 56 punti, Tottenham 47, Arsenal 47, Liverpool 46, Manchester City 46, Manchester United 42, Everton 37, WBA 33, Burnley 29, Stoke 29, West Ham 28, Southampton 27, Watford 27, Bournemouth 26, Leicester 21, Middlesbrough 21, Swansea 21, Crystal Palace 19, Hull City 17, Sunderland 16.