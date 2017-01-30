Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 30, 2017

  • Atalanta
Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Manolo Gabbiadini ©Getty Images
Luca Incoronato (@_n3ssuno_)

30/01/2017 20:36

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- OFFICIAL! Juventus have signed Orsolini from Ascoli 

Marotta: "Our transfer window is now really closed"

NAPOLI

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Southampton have reached a deal with Napoli for Manolo Gabbiadini

Leandrinho agent: "He should stay in Napoli until the end of the season"

INTER

Hull City have reached a deal with Inter for Andrea Ranocchia

MORE

FIORENTINA - CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Badelj agent: "I won't talk. I promised to him. I'll talk if he should ever leave Fiorentina"

UDINESE - Soldati: "I don't know Napoli's strategy but we're keen to keep Zapata with us"




