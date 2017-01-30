Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 30, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
JUVENTUS
- OFFICIAL! Juventus have signed Orsolini from Ascoli
Marotta: "Our transfer window is now really closed"
NAPOLI
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Southampton have reached a deal with Napoli for Manolo Gabbiadini
Leandrinho agent: "He should stay in Napoli until the end of the season"
INTER
Hull City have reached a deal with Inter for Andrea Ranocchia
MORE
FIORENTINA - CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Badelj agent: "I won't talk. I promised to him. I'll talk if he should ever leave Fiorentina"
UDINESE - Soldati: "I don't know Napoli's strategy but we're keen to keep Zapata with us"