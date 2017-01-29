Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 29, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
JUVENTUS
Leandro Paredes has been linked with Juventus but, after Sampdoria-Roma, he answered with a positive nod to the question: "Will you stay in Rome?".
Allegri: "Extension of my contract? That's my thir year and there'are no problems with the club".
ROMA
Spalletti: "I hope to keep Paredes. Kessie? Maybe in the next season".
NAPOLI
Southampton have made a £14million bid (plus bonus: £2.5million) for Gabbiadini. Club are now waiting for Napoli response.
MORE:
Mihajlovic: "Baselli-Roma? I don't know nothing but I'm not worried".
EXCLUSIVE CM.IT! Biglia contract extension with Lazio is not a risk