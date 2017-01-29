  • Atalanta
Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 29, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Leandro Paredes ©Getty Images
Luca Incoronato (@_n3ssuno_)

29/01/2017 20:05

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS 

Leandro Paredes has been linked with Juventus but, after Sampdoria-Roma, he answered with a positive nod to the question: "Will you stay in Rome?".

Allegri: "Extension of my contract? That's my thir year and there'are no problems with the club".

ROMA 

Spalletti: "I hope to keep Paredes. Kessie? Maybe in the next season".

NAPOLI

Southampton have made a £14million bid (plus bonus: £2.5million) for Gabbiadini. Club are now waiting for Napoli response.

MORE:

Mihajlovic: "Baselli-Roma? I don't know nothing but I'm not worried".

EXCLUSIVE CM.IT! Biglia contract extension with Lazio is not a risk




