  • Atalanta
  • Bologna
  • Cagliari
  • Chievo
  • Crotone
  • Empoli
  • Fiorentina
  • Genoa
  • Inter
  • Juventus
  • Lazio
  • Milan
  • Napoli
  • Palermo
  • Pescara
  • Roma
  • Sampdoria
  • Sassuolo
  • Torino
  • Udinese
  • Champions league
  • Coppa Italia
  • Europa league
  • Italia
  • Lega PRO
  • Serie A
  • Serie B

Calciomercato > Serie A > Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 28, 2017

Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 28, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Leandro Paredes ©Getty Images
Bruno De Santis (@Bruno_De_Santis)

28/01/2017 18:33

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

Juventus have rekindled their interest in the signing of Luiz Gustavo e Kolasinac

ROMA

CM.IT! A number of Premier League clubs are tracking Leandro Paredes

OFFICIAL! AS Roma have completed the signing of midfielder Clement Grenier from Lione

MILAN

AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula is a target for Marsiglia

FIORENTINA

OFFICIAL! Fiorentina have signed Riccardo Saponara from Empoli

MORE...

EXCLUSIVE CM.IT! TORINO FC have reached an agreement to sign goalkeaper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.




Commenta con Facebook

.
.
﻿