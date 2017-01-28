Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 28, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.
JUVENTUS
Juventus have rekindled their interest in the signing of Luiz Gustavo e Kolasinac
ROMA
CM.IT! A number of Premier League clubs are tracking Leandro Paredes
OFFICIAL! AS Roma have completed the signing of midfielder Clement Grenier from Lione
MILAN
AC Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula is a target for Marsiglia
FIORENTINA
OFFICIAL! Fiorentina have signed Riccardo Saponara from Empoli
MORE...
EXCLUSIVE CM.IT! TORINO FC have reached an agreement to sign goalkeaper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.