Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 27, 2017

27/01/2017 18:40

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea target Morata did NOT give Real Madrid ultimatum on his future

- Calciomercato.it understands Paulo Dybala is set to sign a new deal at Juventus

- Wolfsburg have placed a €15million price tag on Juventus target Luiz Gustavo

AS ROMA

- AS Roma are few details away from the signing of Lione's midfielder Grenier

- Calciomercato.it understands AS Roma to sign Frank Kessié from Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio



NAPOLI

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Southampton have make a €16m bid +€4m bonus for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini

MILAN

- Lucas Ocampos is set to undergo a medical at AC Milan

LAZIO

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! SS Lazio have not make new move for San Paolo's defender Rodrigo Cacio

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Lucas Biglia's agent Enzo Montepaone is set to meet SS Lazio to talking about a new deal for the midfielder

INTER

- Matteo Darmian searches for luxury new pad in Milan as he eyes move to FC Internazionale. (The Sun)

- FC Internazionale are reported to be interested in Andrea Petagna

- DONE DEAL! Udinese have completed the signing of Assane Gnoukouri from Fc Internazionale on loan

MORE...

- Sampdoria are in talks with Empoli's defender Federico Barba

- Villarreal striker Alexandre Pato is in advanced talks with chinese side Tianjin Quanjian