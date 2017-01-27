Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 27, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.
JUVENTUS
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Juventus, Arsenal and Chelsea target Morata did NOT give Real Madrid ultimatum on his future
- Calciomercato.it understands Paulo Dybala is set to sign a new deal at Juventus
- Wolfsburg have placed a €15million price tag on Juventus target Luiz Gustavo
AS ROMA
- AS Roma are few details away from the signing of Lione's midfielder Grenier
- Calciomercato.it understands AS Roma to sign Frank Kessié from Atalanta Bergamasca Calcio
NAPOLI
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Southampton have make a €16m bid +€4m bonus for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini
MILAN
- Lucas Ocampos is set to undergo a medical at AC Milan
LAZIO
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! SS Lazio have not make new move for San Paolo's defender Rodrigo Cacio
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Lucas Biglia's agent Enzo Montepaone is set to meet SS Lazio to talking about a new deal for the midfielder
INTER
- Matteo Darmian searches for luxury new pad in Milan as he eyes move to FC Internazionale. (The Sun)
- FC Internazionale are reported to be interested in Andrea Petagna
- DONE DEAL! Udinese have completed the signing of Assane Gnoukouri from Fc Internazionale on loan
MORE...
- Sampdoria are in talks with Empoli's defender Federico Barba
- Villarreal striker Alexandre Pato is in advanced talks with chinese side Tianjin Quanjian