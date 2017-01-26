  • Atalanta
  • Bologna
  • Cagliari
  • Chievo
  • Crotone
  • Empoli
  • Fiorentina
  • Genoa
  • Inter
  • Juventus
  • Lazio
  • Milan
  • Napoli
  • Palermo
  • Pescara
  • Roma
  • Sampdoria
  • Sassuolo
  • Torino
  • Udinese
  • Champions league
  • Coppa Italia
  • Europa league
  • Italia
  • Lega PRO
  • Serie A
  • Serie B

Calciomercato > Serie A > Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 26, 2017

Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 26, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


MBaye Niang © Getty Images
Marco Di Nardo

26/01/2017 19:57

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

 

JUVENTUS 

- Barcelona are ready to sell Juventus target Ivan Rakitic this summer (Marca.com)

- Wolfsburg midfielder Luiz Gustavo is STILL a target for Juventus, Calciomercato.it has learned 

INTER 

- Zenit could turn their attention to Chelsea's Ivanovic after failing in their attempts to brind in Fc Internazionale defender Andrea Ranocchia, Calciomercato.it has learned 

- Atletic Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is a SHOCK target for FC Internazionale (Premium Calcio)

- OFFICIAL! FC Internazionale left-back Senna Miangue have joined Cagliari,


AS ROMA

- Bayern Munich have joined AS Roma, Chelsea and Juventus in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Kessié.

AS Roma are closing in on the signing of Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, Calciomercato.it has learned 

SS LAZIO 

-  Juventus and Milan are reported to be interested in Keita Balde Diao (Gazzetta dello Sport)

-  Atletic Madrid winger Alessio Cerci remains a target for SS Lazio (Gazzetta dello Sport)
 

NAPOLI 

- Empoli and Bologna are reported to be interested in Omar El Kaddouri (Gazzetta dello Sport)

 
AC MILAN 

- OFFICIAL! AC Milan unsettled striker M'Baye Niang have joined Watford FC.


FIORENTINA 

- Tianjin Quanjian could make an improved bid for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, Calciomercato.it has learned  
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Milan Badelj's agent is expected soon in Italy to discuss Fiorentina midfielder's future.

 

MORE:
- Sevilla have entered the race to sign Genoa target Walter Montoya, Calciomercato.it has learned.




Commenta con Facebook

.
.
﻿