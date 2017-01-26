Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 26, 2017

Marco Di Nardo

26/01/2017 19:57

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- Barcelona are ready to sell Juventus target Ivan Rakitic this summer (Marca.com)

- Wolfsburg midfielder Luiz Gustavo is STILL a target for Juventus, Calciomercato.it has learned

INTER

- Zenit could turn their attention to Chelsea's Ivanovic after failing in their attempts to brind in Fc Internazionale defender Andrea Ranocchia, Calciomercato.it has learned

- Atletic Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann is a SHOCK target for FC Internazionale (Premium Calcio)

- OFFICIAL! FC Internazionale left-back Senna Miangue have joined Cagliari,



AS ROMA

- Bayern Munich have joined AS Roma, Chelsea and Juventus in the race to sign Atalanta midfielder Kessié.

- AS Roma are closing in on the signing of Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel, Calciomercato.it has learned

SS LAZIO

- Juventus and Milan are reported to be interested in Keita Balde Diao (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Atletic Madrid winger Alessio Cerci remains a target for SS Lazio (Gazzetta dello Sport)



NAPOLI



- Empoli and Bologna are reported to be interested in Omar El Kaddouri (Gazzetta dello Sport)



AC MILAN

- OFFICIAL! AC Milan unsettled striker M'Baye Niang have joined Watford FC.



FIORENTINA



- Tianjin Quanjian could make an improved bid for Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic, Calciomercato.it has learned

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Milan Badelj's agent is expected soon in Italy to discuss Fiorentina midfielder's future.

MORE:

- Sevilla have entered the race to sign Genoa target Walter Montoya, Calciomercato.it has learned.