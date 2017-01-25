Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 25, 2017

Lorenzo Polimanti (@oldpoli)

25/01/2017 20:39

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.



JUVENTUS

- Patrice Evra has reached an agreement with Marseille and will sign in the next few hours, Calciomercato.it has learned

- Leonardo Spinazzola could replace Patrice Evra at Juventus, Calciomercato.it has learned

- Rodrigo Bentancur wants €2million a year to sign for Juventus. (Gazzetta.it)

AC MILAN

- M'Baye Niang set for medical at Watford after he has reached an agreement over a loan deal with option to buy. (Sky Sport)

- Ocampos, Lazovic, Ljajic and Giaccherini are few of the names that Ac Milan is now considering to replace Niang



AS ROMA



- As Roma are still trying to convince Sassuolo to let Defrel go in january

- As Roma are also considering a summer move for Franck Kessié. (Corriere della Sera)

- OFFICIAL! Mihai Balasa left today As Roma and signed for Steaua Bucarest.

INTERNAZIONALE

- Fc Internazionale will try to sign the best italian young players next summer. Cragno, Barreca, Verratti, Benassi, Berardi and Bernardeschi are some of the name's on the Nerazzurri's list. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Fc Internazionale could make an attempt for a left or right back in the next few days and are eyeing both Sime Vrsaljko and Ricardo Rodriguez.

SSC NAPOLI

- Southampton are ready to launch an improved bid for Manolo Gabbiadini. (Gazzetta.it)

- "He wants to leave Ssc Napoli and i will offer him to Ac Milan" says Giaccherini's agent.

- And As Roma, Ac Milan and Fiorentina are closely monitoring Emanuele Giaccherini, Calciomercato.it has learned

SS LAZIO



- Manchester United's boss José Mourinho is considering a double swoop for Stephan de Vrij and Seydou Keita. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Ss Lazio have rekindled their interest in the signing of Ludogorets' Cafù. (Corriere dello Sport)

FIORENTINA

- OFFICIAL! Watford sign Zarate from Fiorentina

MORE:

- Real Madrid's Pepe has come to an agreement with chinese side Hebei Fortune, Calciomercato.it has learned

- Boadu Maxwell Acosty set to sign for Benevento, Calciomercato.it has learned

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian have make a bid for Alexandre Pato

- But Tianjin Quanjian have also launched an offer for Islam Slimani, Calciomercato.it has learned

- Genoa have opened talks with Palermo for Hiljemark, Calciomercato.it has learned

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Sassuolo will hardly let Politano go, with Monaco reported to have launched an offer for the midfielder