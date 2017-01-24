Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 24, 2017

24/01/2017 18:30

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS:

- Mehdi Benatia free to move in June, Juventus won't buy out his deal at the end of the season. (Kicker)

- Juventus have rekindled their interest in the signing of Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic. (Tuttosport)

AS ROMA:

- Olhanense goalkeeper Leonardo 'Leo' Rodrigues had a trial for AS Roma, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Lille have made an enquiry for AS Roma midfielder Gerson. (L'Equipe)

- Torino have lodged a €2,5M bid for AS Roma target Oscar Hiljemark. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Sevilla sporting director Monchi has declared: "I will leave the Spanish club at the end of the season".

NAPOLI:

- Napoli are still keen on AS Roma target Leon Bailey, but Bayer Leverkusen are now leading the race for the player, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Manolo Gabbiadini's future remains uncertain: Napoli are waiting of an offer, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Torino full-back Antonio Barreca is a new target for Napoli. (Il Mattino)

SS LAZIO:

- Ajax winger and SS Lazio target Anwar El Ghazi will move to French side Lille. (L'Equipe)

AC MILAN:

- AC Milan are tracking Genoa youngster Giovanni Simeone for summer transfer bid. (calciomercatoweb.it)

- AC Milan coach Vincenzo Montella: "Mbaye Niang is now free to leave the team. The club is looking for buyers".

INTERNAZIONALE:

- Now Davide Santon could stay at Internazionale despite Sampdoria and Crystal Palace are still keen on the player, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Internazionale could rekindle their interest in former Juventus defender Martin Caceres. (La Gazzetta dello Sport)

- Zenit have opened talks about a swap deal for Internazionale defender Ranocchia including Domenico Criscito. (Premium Sport)

FIORENTINA:

- Sporting CP are closing in on Braga defender and Fiorentina target André Pinto. (A Bola)

MORE...

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Udinese sporting director Bonato: "No more arrivals in January".

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Torino are tracking Sturm Graz striker Deni Alar.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Pato's agent: "I don't know if he'll leave Villarreal".