Calciomercato > Serie A > Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 23, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Deulofeu (Calciomercato.it)
Stefano D'Alessio (Twitter: @SDAlessio)

23/01/2017 19:00

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS:
- Juventus have joined FC Internazionale in the race to sign Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez. (Calciomercato.com)
- Juventus ace Paulo Dybala wants a new €7M contract.
- OM Olympique de Marseille have made an enquiry for Juventus left-back Patrice Evra. (France Football)
- Juventus right-back Dani Alves is a target for Hebei Fortune, Tianjian Quanjian and Shanghai SIPG. (France Football)

 

AS ROMA:
- AS Roma are in talks for a loan deal with obligation to buy for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel

 

NAPOLI:
- Jorginho is set to leave Napoli next summer... Fiorentina, Juventus and AS Roma keen.
- Southampton are lining up a new improved €18M plus add-ons bid for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini (Corriere dello Sport)

 

SS LAZIO:
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! SS Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent: "No contact from FC Internazionale, Juventus or AC Milan. He's happy in Rome"

 

FC INTERNAZIONALE:
FC Internazionale's Gnoukouri is mulling over Palermo move, Calciomercato.it has learned.

 

AC MILAN:
- Leonel Vangioni could stay at AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)
- OFFICIAL! Ac Milan have completed the loan signing of Gerard Deulofeu from Everton

 

FIORENTINA:
- Fiorentina are eyeing shock move for Sampdoria wantaway striker Antonio Cassano (La Nazione)

 

MORE:
- Tolouse midfielder Tongo Doumbia is not a target for Atalanta, Calciomercato.it has learned.
 

 




