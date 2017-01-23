Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 23, 2017

Stefano D'Alessio (Twitter: @SDAlessio)

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS:

- Juventus have joined FC Internazionale in the race to sign Wolfsburg left-back Ricardo Rodriguez. (Calciomercato.com)

- Juventus ace Paulo Dybala wants a new €7M contract.

- OM Olympique de Marseille have made an enquiry for Juventus left-back Patrice Evra. (France Football)

- Juventus right-back Dani Alves is a target for Hebei Fortune, Tianjian Quanjian and Shanghai SIPG. (France Football)

AS ROMA:

- AS Roma are in talks for a loan deal with obligation to buy for Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel

NAPOLI:

- Jorginho is set to leave Napoli next summer... Fiorentina, Juventus and AS Roma keen.

- Southampton are lining up a new improved €18M plus add-ons bid for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini (Corriere dello Sport)

SS LAZIO:

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! SS Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's agent: "No contact from FC Internazionale, Juventus or AC Milan. He's happy in Rome"

FC INTERNAZIONALE:

- FC Internazionale's Gnoukouri is mulling over Palermo move, Calciomercato.it has learned.

AC MILAN:

- Leonel Vangioni could stay at AC Milan. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- OFFICIAL! Ac Milan have completed the loan signing of Gerard Deulofeu from Everton

FIORENTINA:

- Fiorentina are eyeing shock move for Sampdoria wantaway striker Antonio Cassano (La Nazione)

MORE:

- Tolouse midfielder Tongo Doumbia is not a target for Atalanta, Calciomercato.it has learned.

