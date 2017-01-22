Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 22, 2017

Luca Incoronato (@_n3ssuno_)

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

Juventus are monitoring Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic. Tare: "I never heard anything about this interest".

Marotta: "I've read a lot about Dybala's future. He has a contract e we're not afraid to lose him"



ROMA

Carnevali: "There are no news about Defrel. We don't want to lose important players in this transfer window but we'll see..."

Baldissoni: "Defrel? I've read about closed doors for him. It is not necessarily true".

INTER

Ausilio: "We know what kinds of players we need... in the next transfer window. Right now we're just thinking about selling some players"