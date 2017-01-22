Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 22, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
JUVENTUS
Juventus are monitoring Lazio midfielder Milinkovic-Savic. Tare: "I never heard anything about this interest".
Marotta: "I've read a lot about Dybala's future. He has a contract e we're not afraid to lose him"
ROMA
Carnevali: "There are no news about Defrel. We don't want to lose important players in this transfer window but we'll see..."
Baldissoni: "Defrel? I've read about closed doors for him. It is not necessarily true".
INTER
Ausilio: "We know what kinds of players we need... in the next transfer window. Right now we're just thinking about selling some players"