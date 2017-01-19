Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 19, 2017

Lorenzo Polimanti (@oldpoli)

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS:

- Juventus consider massive double swoop for Verratti and Tolisso next summer. (Corriere dello Sport)

- But Bayern Munchen's manager Carlo Ancelotti is sure: "Verratti will stay at Psg for a long time"

- The transfer of Riccardo Orsolini should be completed in the next few hours after the winger underwent medical today

- "No more midfielders for Juventus in january" (Luca Marchetti)

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Mattiello's agent: "Many clubs interested in Federico. Tomorrow i will meet Juventus"

AS ROMA:

- As Roma are reported to be interested in Palermo's Robin Quaison. (Il Tempo)

- As Roma have rekindled their interest in Emanuele Giaccherini, but SSC Napoli would keep him at 'San Paolo', Calciomercato.it has learned

- Godfred Donsah has attracted interest from As Roma. (Il Tempo)

- Reports in England suggest that As Roma are still considering a move for Jack Wilshere

FC INTERNAZIONALE:

- Both Fc Internazionale and Ac Milan have entered the race to sing Ss Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic

- Fc Internazionale could try an ambitious move for a left-back in january and are tracking Ricardo Rodriguez and Miguel Layun. (Tuttosport)

- Fc Internazionale to try a SHOCK move for Lionel Messi next summer? (L'Equipe)

- "Fc Internazionale won't buy new defenders in january" (Luca Marchetti)

AC MILAN:

- Ac Milan are considering a summer move for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, wanted by Manchester United, Manchester City and Real Madrid as well. (Tuttosport)

- Everton boss Ronald Koeman says Gerard Deulofeu can leave this month

- Ac Milan have made a new bid for Gerard Deulofeu, says Adriano Galliani

- Ac Milan have held a meeting with Ssc Napoli for Manolo Gabbiadini. (Radio Crc)

SSC NAPOLI:

- Despite interest from Ac Milan, Premier League is still the first option for Manolo Gabbiadini's future, Calciomercato.it has learned

MORE:

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Matias Silvestre and Sampdoria are discussing a new contract

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Michal Pazdan knocked back an offer from Pescara

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Cigarini's agent is sure that "Luca could stay at Sampdoria"

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Giuseppe Rossi's agent: "He will leave Celta Vigo next summer and wants to stay in Europe"

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! No offers have been made from Juventus or Manchester City for Ivan Rakitic