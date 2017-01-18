  • Atalanta
  • Bologna
  • Cagliari
  • Chievo
  • Crotone
  • Empoli
  • Fiorentina
  • Genoa
  • Inter
  • Juventus
  • Lazio
  • Milan
  • Napoli
  • Palermo
  • Pescara
  • Roma
  • Sampdoria
  • Sassuolo
  • Torino
  • Udinese
  • Champions league
  • Coppa Italia
  • Europa league
  • Italia
  • Lega PRO
  • Serie A
  • Serie B

Calciomercato > Serie A > Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 18, 2017

Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 18, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Miralem Pjanic ©Getty Images
Silvio Frantellizzi (@SilFrantellizzi)

18/01/2017 18:45

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- Arsenal are ready to use Alexis Sanchez as makeweight in Juventus' Miralem Pjanic deal. (Tuttosport)
- Liverpool join the race for Juventus target Sead Kolasinac (Tuttosport)
- Barcellonas' manager Luis Enrique said "Ivan Rakitic is a key-player for the spanish side"
- Juventus target Yaya Touré rejects lucrative offers to move to China on £430,000 per week

ROMA
- Monchi wil join AS Roma to became the new giallorossi's director starting from next July

MILAN
- Real Madrid and Man United join Juventus in race for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (Tuttosport)
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! José Sosa's agent Favio Bilardo said AC Milan don't want to sell the argentinian midfielder
- DONE DEAL! AC Milan announces that Giacomo Bonaventura has renewed his contract with the club until 30th June 2020.

NAPOLI
- Napoli ekindled their interest in the signing of Atalanta defender Andrea Conti

INTER
- DONE DEAL! Rey Manaj joins Pisa on a six months loan
- West Ham and Hull City are riported to be interested in Andrea Ranocchia

FIORENTNA
- Nikola Kalinic is set to join Tianjin Quanjian in a €40M move

MORE...
CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Fenerbahçe target Ganso could leave Sevilla in January
CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Chievo Verona join the race to sign Lucas Ontivero




Commenta con Facebook

.
.
﻿