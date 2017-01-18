Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 18, 2017

Silvio Frantellizzi (@SilFrantellizzi)

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS

JUVENTUS

- Arsenal are ready to use Alexis Sanchez as makeweight in Juventus' Miralem Pjanic deal. (Tuttosport)

- Liverpool join the race for Juventus target Sead Kolasinac (Tuttosport)

- Barcellonas' manager Luis Enrique said "Ivan Rakitic is a key-player for the spanish side"

- Juventus target Yaya Touré rejects lucrative offers to move to China on £430,000 per week

ROMA

- Monchi wil join AS Roma to became the new giallorossi's director starting from next July

MILAN

- Real Madrid and Man United join Juventus in race for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (Tuttosport)

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! José Sosa's agent Favio Bilardo said AC Milan don't want to sell the argentinian midfielder

- DONE DEAL! AC Milan announces that Giacomo Bonaventura has renewed his contract with the club until 30th June 2020.

NAPOLI

- Napoli ekindled their interest in the signing of Atalanta defender Andrea Conti

INTER

- DONE DEAL! Rey Manaj joins Pisa on a six months loan

- West Ham and Hull City are riported to be interested in Andrea Ranocchia

FIORENTNA

- Nikola Kalinic is set to join Tianjin Quanjian in a €40M move

MORE...

CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Fenerbahçe target Ganso could leave Sevilla in January

CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Chievo Verona join the race to sign Lucas Ontivero