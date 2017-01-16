Punto Premier League, risultati e classifica ventunesima giornata

Conte batte Ranieri e allunga. Liverpool stoppato, Guardiola umiliato
PUNTO PREMIER LEAGUE / La marcia di Antonio Conte riparte subito, nonostante le turbolenze. Il caso Diego Costa, col litigio e l'esclusione dai convocati, non distrae il Chelsea che schianta il Leicester di Ranieri e allunga sulle seconde. Il Liverpool, infatti, si fa riacciuffare da Ibrahimovic nel sentitissima sfida col Manchester United e la distanza dai 'Blues' diventa ora di sette punti. Il Tottenham ne approfitta demolendo il West Bromwich Albion (tripletta di Harry Kane) ed agganciando i 'Reds'. Poker sul campo dello Swansea anche per l'Arsenal che scavalca il Manchester City, clamorosamente distrutto dall'Everton.
Lo Stoke stende il Sunderland a domicilio con un super Arnautovic, il Burnley passa di misura sul Southampton ed il West Ham si rialza regolando facile il Crystal Palace. Senza reti la sfida tra Watford e Middlesbrough, l'Hull City batte il Bournemouth e si stacca dal fondo della classifica.
RISULTATI
Tottenham-Wba 4-0: 12' Kane, 26' autogol McAuley, 77' Kane, 82' Kane.
Burnley-Southampton 1-0: 78' Barton.
Hull-Bournemouth 3-1: 3' rig. Stanislas (B), 32' Hernandez (H), 50' Hernandez (H), 62' autogol Mings (H).
Sunderland-Stoke City 1-3: 15' Arnautovic (S), 22' Arnautovic (S), 34' Crouch (S), 40' Defoe (S).
Swansea-Arsenal 0-4: 37' Giroud, 54' autogol Cork, 67' autogol Naughton, 73' Sanchez.
Watford-Middlesbrough 0-0.
West Ham-Crystal Palace 3-0: 68' Feghouli, 79' Carroll, 86' Lanzini.
Leicester-Chelsea 0-3: 6' Alonso, 51' Alonso, 71' Pedro.
Everton-Manchester City 4-0: 34' Lukaku, 47' Mirallas, 79' Davies, 90+4' Lookman.
Manchester United-Liverpool 1-1: 27' rig. Milner (L), 84' Ibrahimovic (M).
CLASSIFICA PREMIER LEAGUE
Chelsea 52, Tottenham 45, Liverpool 45, Arsenal 44, Manchester City 42, Manchester United 40, Everton 33, West Bromwich Albion 29, Stoke City 27, Burnley 26, Bournemouth 25, West Ham 25, Southampton 24, Watford 23, Leicester 21, Middlesbrough 20, Crystal Palace 16, Hull 16, Sunderland 15, Swansea 15.