Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 15, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Zaza © Getty Images
Luca Incoronato (@_n3ssuno_)

15/01/2017 19:30

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- OFFICIAL! Valencia have signed Simone Zaza

ROMA

- Baldissoni: "No offers have been made for Manolas but player's intentions matter too"

MILAN

- Montella: "Contract extension? Why not!"

- Mahmoud Dahoud is a target for Milan. The Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder is wanted by top clubs like Juventus, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund (Gazzetta dello Sport)

MORE...

- Hart: "City? I can't focus on anything apart from Torino. China? I don't think they're looking for goalkeepers"

- Cognigni: "We're able to keep our best players, like Bernardeschi and Chiesa. Kalinic? No real offers have been made"

 




