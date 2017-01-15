Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 15, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
JUVENTUS
- OFFICIAL! Valencia have signed Simone Zaza
ROMA
- Baldissoni: "No offers have been made for Manolas but player's intentions matter too"
MILAN
- Montella: "Contract extension? Why not!"
- Mahmoud Dahoud is a target for Milan. The Borussia Mönchengladbach midfielder is wanted by top clubs like Juventus, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund (Gazzetta dello Sport)
MORE...
- Hart: "City? I can't focus on anything apart from Torino. China? I don't think they're looking for goalkeepers"
- Cognigni: "We're able to keep our best players, like Bernardeschi and Chiesa. Kalinic? No real offers have been made"