Calciomercato > Serie A > Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 14, 2017

Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 14, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories


Belotti ©Getty Images
Bruno De Santis (@Bruno_De_Santis)

14/01/2017 19:07

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- Kessie's agent has claimed to be in talks with a number of Premier League clubs

- Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked to Juventus target Kolasinac (Daily Star)

ROMA

- Spalletti: "Manolas? If the club sold him just to put money away I’d be furious"

INTER

- Liverpool have rekindled their interest in the signing of Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi (Gazzetta di Modena)

FIORENTINA

- Bernardeschi: "I owe everything to Fiorentina"

MORE…

- Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are eyeing a move for Torino ace Andrea Belotti. (Tuttosport)

- OFFICIAL! Udinese have signed Lasagna from Carpi

- OFFICIAL! Genoa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Rubinho




