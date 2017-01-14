Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 14, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
JUVENTUS
- Kessie's agent has claimed to be in talks with a number of Premier League clubs
- Arsenal and Liverpool have all been linked to Juventus target Kolasinac (Daily Star)
ROMA
- Spalletti: "Manolas? If the club sold him just to put money away I’d be furious"
INTER
- Liverpool have rekindled their interest in the signing of Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi (Gazzetta di Modena)
FIORENTINA
- Bernardeschi: "I owe everything to Fiorentina"
- Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian are eyeing a move for Torino ace Andrea Belotti. (Tuttosport)
- OFFICIAL! Udinese have signed Lasagna from Carpi
- OFFICIAL! Genoa have completed the signing of goalkeeper Rubinho