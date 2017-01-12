Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 12, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.
JUVENTUS
- Valencia are closing in on the signing of Juventus striker Simone Zaza, Calciomercato.it has learned
- Manchester City and Manchester United are reported to be interested in Paulo Dybala (El Confidencial)
- Liverpool offensive midfielder Adam Lallana is a target for Juventus (The Times)
- OFFICIAL! Juventus have signed Mattia Caldara from Atalanta, in a transfer that could reportedly be worth up to € 15 milion.
INTER
- Inter have come to an agreement with Flor van den Eynden regarding his transfer from KV Mechelen
AS ROMA
- Basel centre back Eder Balanta is a target for AS Roma (Corriere dello Sport)
- AS Roma are planning to hold contract talks with Radja Nainggolan to extend his stay at Olimpico. (Premium Sport)
SS LAZIO
- Cataldi is set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Genoa, Calciomercato.it has learned
NAPOLI
- West Bromwich Albion have lodged a bid a €20m offer for Manolo Gabbiadini (Gazzetta.it)
- Nizza, Bologna, Fiorentina and Empoli are reported to be interested in Omar El Kaddouri (Gazzetta dello Sport)
- OFFICIAL! Napoli have completed the signing of winger Leandrinho from Ponte Preta for an undisclosed fee.
AC MILAN
- Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna is a target for Milan, Calciomercato.it has learned
FIORENTINA
- Fiorentina, Everton and West Ham are reported to be interested in Martin Terrier of Lille (L'Equipe)
- Fiorentina and Napoli are tracking Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels, Calciomercato.it has learned
More: