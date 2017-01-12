Calciomercato Serie A, Transfer News and Rumours: January 12, 2017

Marco Di Nardo

12/01/2017 21:34

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS

- Valencia are closing in on the signing of Juventus striker Simone Zaza, Calciomercato.it has learned

- Manchester City and Manchester United are reported to be interested in Paulo Dybala (El Confidencial)

- Liverpool offensive midfielder Adam Lallana is a target for Juventus (The Times)

- OFFICIAL! Juventus have signed Mattia Caldara from Atalanta, in a transfer that could reportedly be worth up to € 15 milion.





INTER

- Inter have come to an agreement with Flor van den Eynden regarding his transfer from KV Mechelen





AS ROMA



- Basel centre back Eder Balanta is a target for AS Roma (Corriere dello Sport)

- AS Roma are planning to hold contract talks with Radja Nainggolan to extend his stay at Olimpico. (Premium Sport)



SS LAZIO

- Cataldi is set to undergo a medical ahead of his proposed move to Genoa, Calciomercato.it has learned



NAPOLI



- West Bromwich Albion have lodged a bid a €20m offer for Manolo Gabbiadini (Gazzetta.it)

- Nizza, Bologna, Fiorentina and Empoli are reported to be interested in Omar El Kaddouri (Gazzetta dello Sport)

- OFFICIAL! Napoli have completed the signing of winger Leandrinho from Ponte Preta for an undisclosed fee.



AC MILAN

- Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna is a target for Milan, Calciomercato.it has learned



FIORENTINA



- Fiorentina, Everton and West Ham are reported to be interested in Martin Terrier of Lille (L'Equipe)

- Fiorentina and Napoli are tracking Wolfsburg's Koen Casteels, Calciomercato.it has learned

