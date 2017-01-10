Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 10, 2017

Omar Parretti (@omarJHparretti)

10/01/2017 19:35

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS:

- Juventus haven't cooled their interest in the signing of Lyon midfielder Tolisso, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Blaise Matuidi is still a target for Juventus as the French International hasn't renewed his contract with PSG yet.

- Napoli have lodged a €8M bid for Ascoli youngster Riccardo Orsolini. Juventus also keen on the player. (Tuttosport)

AS ROMA:

- As Roma director Mauro Baldissoni: "Manolas to Manchester United? Nothing true about it!"

- As Roma will need at least €16M to keep Woijciech Szczesny next season. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Sevilla sporting director and As Roma target Monchi has been linked with Barcelona. (Sport)

NAPOLI:

- Andrea Conti's agent has declared: "Napoli have made an enquiry for Atalanta full-back".

- Napoli are tracking Bologna full-back and Juventus target Adam Masina.

SS LAZIO:

- In the next few days Lucas Biglia's agent will be in Italy to discuss a new deal for the Argentinian midfielder, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- SS Lazio have rekindled their interest in the signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Sportiello.

AC MILAN:

- Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham are closely monitoring Mbaye Niang, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Marco Storari confirms his arrival at AC Milan: "I didn't expect to come back"

FC INTERNAZIONALE:

- DONE DEAL! Stevan Jovetic has joined Sevilla after a year and a half spent at Internazionale.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Rodrigo Dourado's agent has stated: "Some European clubs have stepped up their interest".

- Roberto Gagliardini will undergo a medical at Internazionale tomorrow before his move from Atalanta to 'Nerazzurri', Calciomercato.it has learned.

FIORENTINA:

- Fiorentina is waiting an offer for striker Nikola Kalinic from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian. The Croatian International has refused a €10M per year contract in order to reach an agreement for an improved deal, Calciomercato.it has learned.

MORE...

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Crotone defender Claiton is a major target for Ternana, but there isn't an agreement between the clubs.

- Palermo manager Eugenio Corini is set to leave the Italian side, Calciomercato.it has learned.