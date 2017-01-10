Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 10, 2017

Plenty of interesting speculation today. Here is a full round-up of all the best stories
CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.
JUVENTUS:
- Juventus haven't cooled their interest in the signing of Lyon midfielder Tolisso, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- Blaise Matuidi is still a target for Juventus as the French International hasn't renewed his contract with PSG yet.
- Napoli have lodged a €8M bid for Ascoli youngster Riccardo Orsolini. Juventus also keen on the player. (Tuttosport)
AS ROMA:
- As Roma director Mauro Baldissoni: "Manolas to Manchester United? Nothing true about it!"
- As Roma will need at least €16M to keep Woijciech Szczesny next season. (Corriere dello Sport)
- Sevilla sporting director and As Roma target Monchi has been linked with Barcelona. (Sport)
NAPOLI:
- Andrea Conti's agent has declared: "Napoli have made an enquiry for Atalanta full-back".
- Napoli are tracking Bologna full-back and Juventus target Adam Masina.
SS LAZIO:
- In the next few days Lucas Biglia's agent will be in Italy to discuss a new deal for the Argentinian midfielder, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- SS Lazio have rekindled their interest in the signing of Atalanta goalkeeper Sportiello.
AC MILAN:
- Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham are closely monitoring Mbaye Niang, Calciomercato.it has learned.
- Marco Storari confirms his arrival at AC Milan: "I didn't expect to come back"
FC INTERNAZIONALE:
- DONE DEAL! Stevan Jovetic has joined Sevilla after a year and a half spent at Internazionale.
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Rodrigo Dourado's agent has stated: "Some European clubs have stepped up their interest".
- Roberto Gagliardini will undergo a medical at Internazionale tomorrow before his move from Atalanta to 'Nerazzurri', Calciomercato.it has learned.
FIORENTINA:
- Fiorentina is waiting an offer for striker Nikola Kalinic from Chinese side Tianjin Quanjian. The Croatian International has refused a €10M per year contract in order to reach an agreement for an improved deal, Calciomercato.it has learned.
MORE...
- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Crotone defender Claiton is a major target for Ternana, but there isn't an agreement between the clubs.
- Palermo manager Eugenio Corini is set to leave the Italian side, Calciomercato.it has learned.