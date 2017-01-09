Calciomercato - All Transfer News and Rumours: January 9, 2017

Stefano D'Alessio (Twitter: @SDAlessio)

09/01/2017 19:18

CALCIOMERCATO SERIE A TRANSFER NEWS RUMOURS / Plenty of interesting transfer news and speculations today! Here is a full round-up of all the best stories, gossip and rumours from Calciomercato.it and more newspapers and websites.

JUVENTUS:

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Schalke 04 have set a €4M price tag on Juventus' Sead Kolasinac.

- Juventus target Adam Masina is set to stay at Bologna until summer at least, with 'Rossoblu' not now likely to sell the player this month, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Juventus' Simone Zaza's father and agent: "No fresh talks with Valencia".

- Juventus are closing in on the signing of Ascoli ace Riccardo Orsolini.

ROMA:

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! AS Roma loanee Tiago Casasola is tracked by Greek and Spanish clubs, but could remain at Trapani until June.

- AS Roma have been offered the chance to sign Hamburger SV midfielder Alen Halilovic. (Il Messaggero)

- AS Roma have seen a loan offer for West Ham's Sofiane Feghouli knocked back. (Corriere della Sera)

- AS Roma defender Kostas Manolas is a target for a number of English clubs, including Arsenal, Everton and Manchester United.

NAPOLI:

- Manolo Gabbiadini's agent: "He is leaving Napoli, and will play in Bundesliga or in Premier League" (Radio Onda Libera)

SS LAZIO:

- Lucas Biglia: "We’re talking about it (new SS Lazio contract), these aren’t easy things to settle". (Premium)

AC MILAN:

- Genoa have made a late attempt to steal Cagliari goalkeeper Marco Storari from AC Milan, Calciomercato.it has learned.

FC INTERNAZIONALE:

- FC Internazionale have made an enquiry for Atalanta striker Andrea Petagna, Calciomercato.it has learned.

- Manchester United have entered the race to sign FC Internazionale winger Ivan Perisic.

- Stevan Jovetic's transfer to Sevilla is "virtually completed" (Luca Marchetti).

FIORENTINA:

- Fiorentina are preparing to make a move for Napoli's Emanuele Giaccherini (Corriere dello Sport)

MORE:

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Pescara target York Rafael is on trial at Bochum, Sporting CP also keen.

- CM.IT EXCLUSIVE! Sunderland do not want to sell Genoa target Vito Mannone in January.

- Cesare Prandelli could make shock return to Valencia.