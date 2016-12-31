Premier League, Conte e il Chelsea riscrivono la storia! Pogba trascina lo United

Giorgio Musso (Twitter: @GiokerMusso)

31/12/2016 17:50

PREMIER LEAGUE CHELSEA CONTE - Antonio Conte riscrive la storia. Il suo Chelsea supera con uno scoppiettante 4-2 lo Stoke a 'Stamford Bridge' centrando la 13a vittoria consecutiva in Premier League. Con questo risultato i 'Blues' egualiano la striscia record dell'Arsenal 2001-2002. Il Chelsea si porta momentaneamente a +9 in classifica sul Liverpool, in attesa del big-match tra i 'Reds' e il Manchester City. Successo in rimonta per il Manchester United, che nel finale grazie anche ad un gol di Pogba beffa il Middlesbrough. Sofferta ma fondamentale vittoria in chiave salvezza anche per il Leicester di Ranieri sul West Ham.

RISULTATI FINALI:

Burnley-Sunderland 4-1

32', 51', 54' Gray; 67' rig. Barnes; 71' Defoe (S)

Chelsea-Stoke 4-2

33' Cahill; 47' Martins Indi (S); 57', 64' Willian; 63' Crouch (S); 84' Diego Costa

Leicester-West Ham 1-0

21' Slimani

Manchester United- Middlesbrough 2-1

67' Leadbitter (M); 85' Martial; 87' Pogba

Southampton-West Bromwich 1-2

42' Long (S); 43' Phillips; 50' Robson-Kanu

Swansea-Bournemouth 0-3

26' Afobe; 46' Fraser; 88' King

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 49*, Liverpool 40, Manchester City 39, Arsenal 37, Tottenham 36, Manchester United 36*, Everton 27*, West Bromwich 26*, Southampton 24*, Bournemouth 24*, Burnley 23, Watford 22, West Ham 22*, Stoke City 21*, Leicester 20*, Middlesbrough 18*, Crystal Palace 16, Sunderland 14*, Hull 13*, Swansea 12*. *Una gara in più