Calciomercato > > Premier League, la cronaca della 19a giornata

Premier League, la cronaca della 19a giornata

Il massimo torneo inglese al giro di boa: il Chelsea di Conte a caccia della 13a vittoria consecutiva


Antonio Conte ©Getty Images

31/12/2016 15:30

DIRETTA PREMIER LEAGUE - Non c'è sosta in Premier League. Nell'ultimo giorno del 2016 scatta il 19° e ultimo turno del girone d'andata del massimo campionato inglese: fari puntati ovviamente sul Chelsea di Antonio Conte, con il tecnico italiano a caccia del record assoluto delle 13 vittorie consecutive nella sfida di 'Stamford Bridge' contro lo Stoke. Nel pomeriggio in campo anche il Manchester United (che ospita il Middlesbrough) e il Leicester di Ranieri a caccia di punti salvezza con il West Ham.

 

RISULTATI PARZIALI:

Burnley-Sunderland 4-1
32', 51', 54' Gray; 67' rig. Barnes; 71' Defoe (S)

Chelsea-Stoke 4-2
33' Cahill; 47' Martins Indi (S); 57', 64' Willian; 63' Crouch (S); 84' Diego Costa

Leicester-West Ham 1-0
21' Slimani

Manchester United- Middlesbrough 2-1
67' Leadbitetr (MI); 85' Martial; 87' Pogba

Southampton-West Bromwich 1-2
42' Long (S); 43' Phillips; 50' Robson-Kanu

Swansea-Bournemouth 0-3
26' Afobe; 46' Fraser; 88' King

 

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 46, Liverpool 40, Manchester City 39, Arsenal 37, Tottenham 36, Manchester United 33, Everton 27*, Southampton 24, West Bromwich 23, Watford 22, West Ham 22, Bournemouth 21, Stoke City 21, Burnley 20, Middlesbrough 18, Leicester 17, Crystal Palace 16, Sunderland 14, Hull 13*, Swansea 12. *Una gara in più

G.M.




