Premier League, Watford-Crystal Palace 1-1: Benteke sbaglia tutto!

26/12/2016 15:40

PREMIER LEAGUE WATFORD CRYSTAL PALACE / Fermato in casa il Watford di Mazzarri, da un Crystal Palace che, per gioco e opportunità, avrebbe forse meritato i tre punti finali. In vantaggio con Cabaye, gli ospiti hanno avuto la chance dal dischetto per chiudere il primo tempo sullo 0-2. Al 37' però Benteke sbaglia tutto e il suo errore risulta decisivo, dato il pari di Deeney.

WATFORD-CRYSTAL PALACE 1-1

26' Cabaye (C), 71' Deeney (W)

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 43, Liverpool 37, Manchester City 36, Arsenal 34, Tottenham 33, Manchester United 30, Southampton 24, West Bromwich 23, Everton 23, Bournemouth 21, Stoke City 21, Watford 22, West Ham 19, Crystal Palace 16, Middlesbrough 18, Leicester 17, Burnley 17, Sunderland 14, Swansea 12, Hull City 12.

L.I.