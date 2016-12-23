Benessere, voglia di risate? Ecco i 50 film più divertenti di sempre

23/12/2016 16:11

BENESSERE I 50 FILM PIU’ DIVERTENTI DI SEMPRE / ROMA – Se siete giù di morale e quello che vi serve è una piacevole distrazione e tante risate date un’occhiata a questa lista. Si tratta dei 50 film più divertenti di sempre stilata per il "Guardian" da una decina di comici inglesi tra cui Sarah Millican, David Baddiel, Stewart Lee, Stephen Merchant, Bridget Christie, Romesh Ranganathan, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Alan Davies, Andi Osho. Sì, comici inglesi. E visto che l’umorismo d'Oltremanica è sempre stato un "oggetto misterioso" e poco comprensibile ai non inglesi ecco comparire nella lista pellicole che di divertente hanno ben poco. Basti pensare al film "Thundercrack!", pellicola etichettata come porno, horror e black comedy per poi passare a "Ghostbuster", "Ritorno al futuro" e "The Wolf of Wall Street" che contengono scene divertenti ma non sono certo film comici.

I 50 film più divertenti di sempre con l'indicazione del regista e l'anno di produzione:

1. Raising Arizona, Joel and Ethan Coen, 1987

2. The Nutty Professor, Jerry Lewis, 1963

3. Bridesmaids, Paul Feig, 2011

4. When Harry Met Sally, Rob Reiner, 1989

5. Pitch Perfect, Jason Moore, 2012

6. Play It Again, Sam, Herbert Ross, 1972

7. Team America: World Police, Trey Parker, 2004

8. Borat, Larry Charles, 2006

9. Carry On Screaming!, Gerald Thomas, 1966

10. Festen, Thomas Vinterberg, 1998

11. Get Santa, Christopher Smith, 2014

12. Who Dares Wins, Ian Sharp, 1982

13. The Unbelievable Truth, Hal Hartley, 1989

14. Thundercrack!, Curt McDowell, 1975

15. Monkey Business, Norman Z McLeod, 1931

16. MacGruber, Jorma Taccone, 2010

17. Meet the Parents, Jay Roach, 2000

18. The Wolf of Wall Street, Martin Scorsese, 2013

19. The Road to Utopia, Hal Walker, 1945

20. Swingers, Doug Liman, 1996

21. Best in Show, Christopher Guest, 2000

22. The King of Comedy, Martin Scorsese, 1982

23. This Is Spinal Tap, Rob Reiner, 1984

24. The Aristocrats, Paul Provenza, 2005

25. Men in Black, Barry Sonnenfeld, 1997

26. Planes, Trains and Automobiles, John Hughes, 1987

27. Ghostbusters, Ivan Reitman, 1984

28. Bad Santa, Terry Zwigoff, 2003

29. Coming to America, John Landis, 1988

30. Dumb and Dumber, Peter and Bobby Farrelly, 1994

31. Safety Last!, Fred C Newmeyer and Sam Taylor, 1923

32. The Apartment, Billy Wilder, 1960

33. Nuts in May, Mike Leigh, 1976

34. Man Bites Dog, Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel and Benoît Poelvoorde, 1992

35. Carry On at Your Convenience, Gerald Thomas, 1971

36. Happy Gilmore, Dennis Dugan, 1996

37. Sisters, Jason Moore, 2015

38. Big Business, Jim Abrahams, 1988

39. SuperBob, Jon Drever, 2015

40. Mrs Doubtfire, Chris Columbus, 1993

41. Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Terry Jones, 1979

42. Animal House, John Landis, 1978

43. Jackass: The Movie, Jeff Tremaine, 2002

44. Broadway Danny Rose, Woody Allen, 1984

45. Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, Carl Reiner, 1982

46. Back to the Future, Robert Zemeckis, 1985

47. Trading Places, John Landis, 1983

48. Shaun of the Dead, Edgar Wright, 2004

49. The Truman Show, Peter Weir, 1998

50. Jerry Maguire, Cameron Crowe, 1996



S.C.