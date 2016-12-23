Benessere, voglia di risate? Ecco i 50 film più divertenti di sempre

La lista inglese comprende anche pellicole che di comico hanno ben poco come "Thundercrack!" e "Ritorno al futuro"
BENESSERE I 50 FILM PIU’ DIVERTENTI DI SEMPRE / ROMA – Se siete giù di morale e quello che vi serve è una piacevole distrazione e tante risate date un’occhiata a questa lista. Si tratta dei 50 film più divertenti di sempre stilata per il "Guardian" da una decina di comici inglesi tra cui Sarah Millican, David Baddiel, Stewart Lee, Stephen Merchant, Bridget Christie, Romesh Ranganathan, Tim Key, Aisling Bea, Alan Davies, Andi Osho. Sì, comici inglesi. E visto che l’umorismo d'Oltremanica è sempre stato un "oggetto misterioso" e poco comprensibile ai non inglesi ecco comparire nella lista pellicole che di divertente hanno ben poco. Basti pensare al film "Thundercrack!", pellicola etichettata come porno, horror e black comedy per poi passare a "Ghostbuster", "Ritorno al futuro" e "The Wolf of Wall Street" che contengono scene divertenti ma non sono certo film comici.
I 50 film più divertenti di sempre con l'indicazione del regista e l'anno di produzione:
1. Raising Arizona, Joel and Ethan Coen, 1987
2. The Nutty Professor, Jerry Lewis, 1963
3. Bridesmaids, Paul Feig, 2011
4. When Harry Met Sally, Rob Reiner, 1989
5. Pitch Perfect, Jason Moore, 2012
6. Play It Again, Sam, Herbert Ross, 1972
7. Team America: World Police, Trey Parker, 2004
8. Borat, Larry Charles, 2006
9. Carry On Screaming!, Gerald Thomas, 1966
10. Festen, Thomas Vinterberg, 1998
11. Get Santa, Christopher Smith, 2014
12. Who Dares Wins, Ian Sharp, 1982
13. The Unbelievable Truth, Hal Hartley, 1989
14. Thundercrack!, Curt McDowell, 1975
15. Monkey Business, Norman Z McLeod, 1931
16. MacGruber, Jorma Taccone, 2010
17. Meet the Parents, Jay Roach, 2000
18. The Wolf of Wall Street, Martin Scorsese, 2013
19. The Road to Utopia, Hal Walker, 1945
20. Swingers, Doug Liman, 1996
21. Best in Show, Christopher Guest, 2000
22. The King of Comedy, Martin Scorsese, 1982
23. This Is Spinal Tap, Rob Reiner, 1984
24. The Aristocrats, Paul Provenza, 2005
25. Men in Black, Barry Sonnenfeld, 1997
26. Planes, Trains and Automobiles, John Hughes, 1987
27. Ghostbusters, Ivan Reitman, 1984
28. Bad Santa, Terry Zwigoff, 2003
29. Coming to America, John Landis, 1988
30. Dumb and Dumber, Peter and Bobby Farrelly, 1994
31. Safety Last!, Fred C Newmeyer and Sam Taylor, 1923
32. The Apartment, Billy Wilder, 1960
33. Nuts in May, Mike Leigh, 1976
34. Man Bites Dog, Rémy Belvaux, André Bonzel and Benoît Poelvoorde, 1992
35. Carry On at Your Convenience, Gerald Thomas, 1971
36. Happy Gilmore, Dennis Dugan, 1996
37. Sisters, Jason Moore, 2015
38. Big Business, Jim Abrahams, 1988
39. SuperBob, Jon Drever, 2015
40. Mrs Doubtfire, Chris Columbus, 1993
41. Monty Python’s Life of Brian, Terry Jones, 1979
42. Animal House, John Landis, 1978
43. Jackass: The Movie, Jeff Tremaine, 2002
44. Broadway Danny Rose, Woody Allen, 1984
45. Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid, Carl Reiner, 1982
46. Back to the Future, Robert Zemeckis, 1985
47. Trading Places, John Landis, 1983
48. Shaun of the Dead, Edgar Wright, 2004
49. The Truman Show, Peter Weir, 1998
50. Jerry Maguire, Cameron Crowe, 1996
S.C.