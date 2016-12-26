Premier League, Hull City-Manchester City 0-3: la cronaca del match

26/12/2016 17:15

HULL MANCHESTER CITY LIVE / L'ultimo match del boxing day della Premier League inglese mette di fronte Hull City e Manchester City. La squadra di Phelan ha bisogno di punti per abbandonare l'ultimo posto in classifica, mentre quella di Guardiola vuole scavalcare il Liverpool (impegnato domani) al secondo posto all'inseguimento del Chelsea. Calciomercato.it vi offre il match del 'Kingston Communications Stadium' in tempo reale.

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 46, Arsenal 37, Liverpool 37*, Manchester City 36*, Tottenham 33*, Manchester United 33, Everton 26, Southampton 24*, West Bromwich 23, Watford 22, West Ham 22, Bournemouth 21, Stoke City 21*, Burnley 20, Middlesbrough 18, Leicester 17, Crystal Palace 16, Sunderland 14, Swansea 12, Hull City 12*.

* una partita in meno