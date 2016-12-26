Premier League, la cronaca di Leicester-Everton 0-2

26/12/2016 16:00

LEICESTER EVERTON LIVE / L'Inghilterra non si ferma mai. Per la 18esima giornata di Premier League si affrontano i campioni uscenti del Leicester e l'Everton. La formazione di Ranieri ha assoluto bisogno di vincere per allonanarsi dalla zona retrocessione, mentre quella di Koeman va a caccia di punti preziosi in chiave europea. Calciomercato.it vi offre il match del 'King Power Stadium' in tempo reale.

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 43, Liverpool 37, Manchester City 36, Arsenal 34, Tottenham 33, Manchester United 30, Southampton 24, West Bromwich 23, Everton 23, Bournemouth 21, Stoke City 21, Watford 22, West Ham 19, Crystal Palace 16, Middlesbrough 18, Leicester 17, Burnley 17, Sunderland 14, Swansea 12, Hull City 12.