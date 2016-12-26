Premier League, la cronaca di Chelsea-Bournemouth 3-0

26/12/2016 16:00

CHELSEA BOURNEMOUTH LIVE / Il boxing day valido per la 18esima giornata di Premier League mette di fronte il Chelsea capolista e la sorpresa Bournemouth. La squadra di Conte va a caccia della dodicesima vittoria consecutiva in campionato per allungare ancora al comando, mentre quella di Howe spera di conquistare qualche importante punto salvezza. Calciomercato.it vi offre il match di 'Stamford Bridge' in tempo reale.

FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI:

Chelsea: Courtois; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Cahill (c); Moses, Fabregas, Matic, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro. All.: Conte

Bournemouth: Boruc, Adam Smith, Francis (c), Cook, Daniels, Brad Smith, Arter, Surman, Gosling, Wilshere, King.

CLASSIFICA: Chelsea 43, Liverpool 37, Manchester City 36, Arsenal 34, Tottenham 33, Manchester United 30, Southampton 24, West Bromwich 23, Everton 23, Bournemouth 21, Stoke City 21, Watford 22, West Ham 19, Crystal Palace 16, Middlesbrough 18, Leicester 17, Burnley 17, Sunderland 14, Swansea 12, Hull City 12.